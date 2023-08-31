Lucas County juvenile court judge confirms retirement after 40+ years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County juvenile court judge has confirmed to 13 Action News that she is retiring at the end of next month.

Judge Denise Cubbon says after 42 years of service, she will be retiring on Sept. 30.

During her years of service, Judge Cubbon served 23 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney and 19 years as a juvenile court judge.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Lucas County’s children, youth and families. Every day has been rewarding for me,” said Judge Cubbon in an email to juvenile court staff. “I am proud of the accomplishments we have made, particularly in the areas of juvenile justice and child welfare reform.”

Governor Mike DeWine will appoint the replacement for Cubbon’s seat.

