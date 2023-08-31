13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Lucas County juvenile court judge confirms retirement after 40+ years

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County juvenile court judge has confirmed to 13 Action News that she is retiring at the end of next month.

Judge Denise Cubbon says after 42 years of service, she will be retiring on Sept. 30.

During her years of service, Judge Cubbon served 23 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney and 19 years as a juvenile court judge.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Lucas County’s children, youth and families. Every day has been rewarding for me,” said Judge Cubbon in an email to juvenile court staff. “I am proud of the accomplishments we have made, particularly in the areas of juvenile justice and child welfare reform.”

Governor Mike DeWine will appoint the replacement for Cubbon’s seat.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival
Brutal storm impact: Bash on the Bay postponed, Perch Fest cancelled
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo

Latest News

The most crucial donations needed right now are school supplies, mattresses, tarps and gift...
Airport Community Schools parents, staff launch relief effort after tornado hits Monroe Co.
The most crucial donations needed right now are school supplies, mattresses, tarps and gift...
Airport Community Schools parents, staff launch relief effort after tornado hits Monroe Co.
Judge Denise Cubbon says after 42 years of service, she will be retiring on Sept. 30.
Lucas County juvenile court judge confirms retirement after 40+ years
180th Fighter Wing
Authorities aware of ‘loud boom,’ says 180th is conducting training exercises