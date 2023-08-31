Mother of teen suspect kicked in face by sheriff deputy speaks out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 17-year old boy kicked in the face by a sheriff’s deputy during an arrest will remain locked up at the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center and the mother of that teen is speaking out exclusively to 13 Action News.

The cell phone video is disturbing to the teenager boy’s mother.

“Busted his braces. He’s in jail right now with wire sticking out of his teeth,” said Dawn Wilder, the teen’s mother.

Wilder says her son was under arrest outside Franklin Park Mall. Police say the teen threatened a woman and her son with a gun at a store. Off duty sheriff deputies working at the movie theater were notified. They later spotted the teen and there was a chase.

“He said that they told him they knew that he had a gun and to drop it. He said at that point he dropped it, but he was still trying to get away,” said Wilder. “At that point he was held and threatened with a taser. Once they hit him with the taser it was pretty much over.”

She says she doesn’t approve of her son carrying a gun or Deputy Sheriff David Terry using excessive force and kicking her son in the face.

“I do believe that Anthony did what he did. I believe that Anthony is going to admit what he did. I feel like Anthony needs to pay for what he did and all of that, but the issue and the fact is how they treated my son, and he was totally cooperative,” said Wilder.

Internal affairs is investigating.

The teen is no stranger to the court system.

“What may or may not have happened at any point after he committed the crime will be for another court for another day,” said Deputy Chief Assistant prosecutor Patricia Wardrop. “We are only concerned at this point that this is a 17-year-old youth with a gun.”

The teen’s mother says her son will do his time, but Deputy Terry should be punished too.

“Anthony’s accountable, he’s there, you got him. He did it, there’s no doubt,” said Wilder. “I’m talking about him. What’s going to happen to this officer?”

The teen is facing multiple charges. He will remain locked up at the juvenile detention center. The deputy has been temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation

