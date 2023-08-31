New renderings show how a $72.8M bond issue would transform Bowling Green High School

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - New renderings show how a new Bowling Green High School would look if voters sign off on a $72.8M bond issue in November.

“Yeah, so our current facility, the maintenance updates and the maintenance needs continue to grow,” said Dr. Ted Haselman, Superintendent of Bowling Green City Schools. He explained the project would involve demolishing part of the existing school that opened in 1964.

The plan calls to construct a new school in the current location of the parking lot, then connect that new building to the performing arts center, which opened in 2010. That section would be converted into a community center as well.

“And I hope what we presented as part of this master plan does get the community excited for the future,” said Dusty Lake, the Group K-12 Client Leader for DLR, which is spearheading the designs.

Part of the master plan involves geothermal heating and cooling. Designers say it would save utility costs down the road. First, however, voters would have to sign off on the bond issue. It would cost the owner of a home with $100k of taxable valuation $194 dollars per year for 30 years.

