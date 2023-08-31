13abc Marketplace
Shelter opened in Sandusky for those affected by last week’s extreme weather

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - An American Red Cross shelter is open now for residents whose homes were affected by last week’s extreme weather in North Central Ohio.

The shelter is located at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1920 Shelby Street, Sandusky, Ohio.

Cots, blankets, personal hygiene items, meals and beverages will be provided. Anyone who was affected by last week’s storms in Erie County is welcome at the Red Cross shelter.

Residents are encouraged to bring their prescription medications. Residents may keep belongings with them in the shelter if they fit completely under their cot. We cannot assume responsibility for personal belongings.

