Suspicious house fire on Havre St.

Suspicious house fire on Havre
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Investigators with Toledo Fire & Rescue are taking a close look at a home that caught fire on Havre St. Thursday morning.

Authorities say the fire appears to have started in a five-foot hole cut into living room in the residence located on the 300 block of Havre St.

The owner of the property spoke a 13 Action News reporter at the scene, and said the home had caught fire recently as well. She said she had been trying to fix it to make the house livable again.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

Investigators are trying to determine if the blaze was intentionally set.

