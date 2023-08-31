13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Trump pleads not guilty and waives arraignment in Georgia election case

Former President Trump's mug shot joins other famous ones. (CNN, ADOBESTOCK PHOTOS, UNIVERSAL NEWS REEL, THE WHITE HOUSE, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, KCAL,
By The Associated Press and KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and said he’ll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

That means he won’t have to show up for the arraignment hearing that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set for next week. Trump’s decision to waive arraignment averts the dramatic arraignments that have accompanied the three other criminal cases Trump faces in which the former president has been forced amid tight security into a courtroom and entered “not guilty” pleas before crowds of spectators.

Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a 41-count indictment that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election.

Several other people charged in the indictment had already waived arraignment in filings with the court, saving them a trip to the courthouse in downtown Atlanta. Trump previously traveled to Georgia on Aug. 24 to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, where he became the first former president to have a mug shot taken.

The case, filed under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, is sprawling, and the logistics of bringing it to trial are likely to be complicated. Legal maneuvering by several of those charged has already begun.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival
Brutal storm impact: Bash on the Bay postponed, Perch Fest cancelled
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo

Latest News

Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales because...
Trader Joe’s recalls black bean tamales
The Ohio Redistricting Commission has to go back to the drawing board to once again create new...
Ohio governor reconvenes panel to redraw unconstitutional Statehouse maps
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Clarence Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year
Longboat Key Village this morning
Toledo-area Red Cross volunteers begin deployment to help Florida recover from Hurricane Idalia