9/1: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Cool and comfortable tonight with lows in the mid-50s. Then, a heatwave begins Saturday and continues through next week. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s, then the low 90s for Sunday, plus a few high clouds but it’ll be mostly sunny. Blazing sunshine next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will drive temps into the mid-90s. Highs in the low 90s Thursday with a few more clouds and an isolated storm possible. A few storms are more likely Friday when it’ll still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.