Authorities looking for person of interest in Fostoria stabbing

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Fostoria are looking for a person of interest in connection to the stabbing of a 35-year-old man on Friday.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for Jason Nigh, 23, who police say is a “subject of interest” after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the head on Friday. It happened on Axeline road in Fostoria. The victim was taken to an area hospital for their injuries and has since been released.

The sheriff’s office describes Nigh as a white male, 5′10″ and 280 pounds. The news release from the sheriff says investigators believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and alcohol played a role. Those who have information about Nigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office as 419-447-3456.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, including a canine unit and a drone team, were involved in an “extensive” search of the area for Nigh, police said.

