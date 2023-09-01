13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Authorities looking for person of interest in Fostoria stabbing

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Fostoria are looking for a person of interest in connection to the stabbing of a 35-year-old man on Friday.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are looking for Jason Nigh, 23, who police say is a “subject of interest” after a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the head on Friday. It happened on Axeline road in Fostoria. The victim was taken to an area hospital for their injuries and has since been released.

The sheriff’s office describes Nigh as a white male, 5′10″ and 280 pounds. The news release from the sheriff says investigators believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and alcohol played a role. Those who have information about Nigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office as 419-447-3456.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, including a canine unit and a drone team, were involved in an “extensive” search of the area for Nigh, police said.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Latest News

A firefighter arrested on child porn charges, a dogfighting ring busted, a jet breaks the sound...
13 Action News Week in Review: September 1, 2023
Signs taped to doors on the lower level of Foxborough state the apartments are "condemned" and...
Tenants in Sandusky, Huron apartments displaced after flooding
9/1: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
9/1: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
John Skelton, the father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan, was convicted...
Parole denied: John Skelton will remain in prison until November 29, 2025