13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

BG police searching for masked man caught on doorbell camera

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to your doorbell ringing, and when you open the door, you see a masked man standing on the street staring directly at your house.

One resident recounted this exact story to police after showing them the unsettling doorbell footage that caught the incident. Police say the encounter occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 on Champagne Avenue in Bowling Green.

“People made comments (on Facebook) and it appeared that maybe other people in the neighborhood have seen some other suspicious activity in the neighborhood and we’re concerned about possible thefts,” said Lt. Adam Skaff with the Bowling Green Police Department.

Right now, police are working to figure out who the masked man is, and why he was there.

“Whether this was just a harmless person ringing the doorbell or trying to mess with somebody or freak somebody out, or there’s more sinister things going on we don’t know yet unfortunately,” said Skaff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
Pitbull, Luke Bryan headline Put-in-Bay’s 2023 Bash on the Bay Music Festival
Brutal storm impact: Bash on the Bay postponed, Perch Fest cancelled
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo

Latest News

Right now, police are working to figure out who the masked man is, and why he was there.
BG police searching for masked man caught on doorbell camera
Feds bust gun running operation from Toledo to Canada
Feds bust gun running operation from Toledo to Canada
In a piece of luggage investigators found “dozens of black socks containing pistols.”
Feds bust gun running operation from Toledo to Canada
The teen’s mother says her son will do his time, but Deputy Terry should be punished too.
Mother of teen suspect kicked in face by sheriff deputy speaks out