BG police searching for masked man caught on doorbell camera

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to your doorbell ringing, and when you open the door, you see a masked man standing on the street staring directly at your house.

One resident recounted this exact story to police after showing them the unsettling doorbell footage that caught the incident. Police say the encounter occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 on Champagne Avenue in Bowling Green.

“People made comments (on Facebook) and it appeared that maybe other people in the neighborhood have seen some other suspicious activity in the neighborhood and we’re concerned about possible thefts,” said Lt. Adam Skaff with the Bowling Green Police Department.

Right now, police are working to figure out who the masked man is, and why he was there.

“Whether this was just a harmless person ringing the doorbell or trying to mess with somebody or freak somebody out, or there’s more sinister things going on we don’t know yet unfortunately,” said Skaff.

