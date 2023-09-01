13abc Marketplace
City of Toledo closes part of Lewis Ave. for sewer repair

The City says there will be no detour route established for this closure.
The City says there will be no detour route established for this closure.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has closed part of Lewis Avenue for sewer repair.

The closure of Lewis Avenue at San Mateo Drive began on Sept. 1 and will remain in place through Sept. 5.

The City says there will be no detour route established for this closure.

