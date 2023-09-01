City of Toledo closes part of Lewis Ave. for sewer repair
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has closed part of Lewis Avenue for sewer repair.
The closure of Lewis Avenue at San Mateo Drive began on Sept. 1 and will remain in place through Sept. 5.
The City says there will be no detour route established for this closure.
