Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - September 1, 2023
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The calendar has flipped to September and it’s week three of the high school football season.
The Game of the Week features a clash between two programs who have a combined 14 state championships when Detroit Catholic Central travels to Toledo Central Catholic. It’s the first week in which Toledo-area Catholic schools will square off against teams within their new Detroit Catholic School League.
Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from that showdown, the games listed below and the cheerleaders of the week and the Trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
- Detroit Catholic Central at Central Catholic
- St. Mary (MI) at St. John’s
- Perrysburg at Fremont Ross
- Maumee at Bowsher
- Start at Springfield
- Ann Arbor Skyline at Bedford
- Napoleon at Northview
- Evergreen at Rossford
- Shelby at Bellevue
- Rocky River at Perkins
- Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne
- Norwalk at Rogers
- Findlay at Southview
- Whitmer at Clay
- Delta at Lake
- East at Scott
