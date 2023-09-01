Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - September 1, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The calendar has flipped to September and it’s week three of the high school football season.

The Game of the Week features a clash between two programs who have a combined 14 state championships when Detroit Catholic Central travels to Toledo Central Catholic. It’s the first week in which Toledo-area Catholic schools will square off against teams within their new Detroit Catholic School League.

Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from that showdown, the games listed below and the cheerleaders of the week and the Trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Detroit Catholic Central at Central Catholic

St. Mary (MI) at St. John’s

Perrysburg at Fremont Ross

Maumee at Bowsher

Start at Springfield

Ann Arbor Skyline at Bedford

Napoleon at Northview

Evergreen at Rossford

Shelby at Bellevue

Rocky River at Perkins

Bowling Green at Anthony Wayne

Norwalk at Rogers

Findlay at Southview

Whitmer at Clay

Delta at Lake

East at Scott

