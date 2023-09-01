13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Experts discuss how climate change affects Ohio

By Sophie Bates
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From Hurricane Idalia to the wildfires in Hawaii, experts say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and severe. While Ohio wasn’t impacted by those weather events, scientists say climate change is still affecting the state.

“Those weather extremes are just manifestations of a changing climate,” said Climatologist Aaron Wilson. “One of the ways we can think about what climate change is representing is an increase in temperature and an increase in moisture, and storms like hurricanes just feed off that.”

Wilson says climate change is fueling the extreme weather all over the globe, including in Ohio.

“We know that it’s getting warmer,” said Wilson. “Two to three degrees Fahrenheit over the last 60 to 70 years.”

That might not seem like much but Wilson says it the slight increase in degrees could affect seasonal weather.

“Think about the climate of Ohio being more like Arkansas. That’s what a three degrees temperature rise looks like,” said Wilson. “It means more 100 degrees during the summer. It means winters where you rarely see a snowfall.”

In addition to the heat, extreme rainfall and 100-year floods are becoming more common.

“When people do migrate because of rising sea levels, where are they going to go? The Great Lakes are often touted as the place to go,” said Smith.

It’s a challenge that Wilson says his students are Ohio State University are ready to face.

“How can I work with the climate information and climate data to improve our future world? I think young students are really motivated to do that and to kind of take ownership of what we’ve done collectively, but then come up with solutions,” said Smith.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Latest News

According to a climatologist, climate change is fueling the extreme weather all over the globe,...
Experts discuss how climate change affects Ohio
Interest on federal student loans has started accumulating again after a three-year pause...
Interest on student loans resumes
Crime scene tape
Authorities locate person of interest in Fostoria stabbing
“tire guy” dumping tires in abandoned houses