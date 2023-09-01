13 Action News Week in Review: September 1, 2023
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A firefighter arrested on child porn charges, a dogfighting ring busted, a jet breaks the sound barrier and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m.
- Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
- LCSO deputy under investigation after being caught on camera kicking juvenile suspect
- Body found on Deal Ave. identified, death ruled as homicide
- Toledo-area Red Cross volunteers begin deployment to help Florida recover from Hurricane Idalia
- Feds bust gun running operation from Toledo to Canada
- Eight dogs surrendered in connection with alleged Toledo dogfighting operation
- Man shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in Toledo
- Man convicted in August 2022 crowbar attack that killed a woman
- Toledo man charged for allegedly assaulting officers he believed were the Antichrist
- BG police searching for masked man caught on doorbell camera
- Multiple homes to be demolished after overnight fire in Toledo
- Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year
- DeWine addresses school bus safety following deadly crash
- New renderings show how a $72.8M bond issue would transform Bowling Green High School
- 180th confirms sonic boom occurred during functional check flight Thursday
- Fremont neighbors ask public to drop off birthday cards for WWII veteran turning 100
