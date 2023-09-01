13abc Marketplace
13 Action News Week in Review: September 1, 2023

By Josh Croup
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A firefighter arrested on child porn charges, a dogfighting ring busted, a jet breaks the sound barrier and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.

Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

