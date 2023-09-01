Local organizations honor those lost to opioid addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and different organizations around the Toledo area celebrated those lost to opioid addiction through different events.

Those at Talbot Health Services took the day to remember those who have lost the fight with addiction. Participants were able to sign a banner honoring loved ones they’ve lost, or ‘chalk the walk’ with inspirational quotes and/or the names of lost loved ones.

CEO of Talbot Health Services, Matthew Rizzo, says recognizing this struggle helps to take away the stigma of addiction and mental health and let others know that recovery does work and people do get better.

“To really send a message of hope, that people who are in recovery can work through those difficult struggles, whether it’s with cravings or trauma they’ve experienced that fuels that addiction, and people do get better.” said Rizzo.

Talbot Health Services has a women’s residence that is open 24/7 and they also offer outpatient services. People can also walk in and access care and be seen by a professional in the same day.

In downtown Toledo, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department put on an event at Promenade Park to remember those who we’ve lost and there were lots of ways to do so. The event served as a public memorial for people who have lost a loved one.

Sidewalk chalk was provided to those who wished to ‘chalk the walk’ to honor their loved one. There were also various venders that offered activities too, such as succulent planting and bracelet making.

Organizers say they hope this will break the stigma and show those struggling that there are people behind them.

“They have a community of people,” said Mahjida Steffin, supervisor of injury prevention at Toledo Lucas County Health Department. “It’s unfortunate that they all have this one thing in common, but there are people that they can lean on and meet and celebrate the lives of their lost loved one.”

“It’s hard to talk about that cousin or that neighbor or spouse or son that we’ve lost, so here is a way for us to remember them and gather in community. We’re stronger together.” said Joseph Wood, a naloxone health educator.

Those lost were also honored on the jumbotron through pictures and stories written by their loved ones.

