Lucas Co. Special Olympics expands to include young people

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Special Olympics, which had only offered sports to those aged 16 and older, announced Friday it was expanding sports programming this fall to those as young as 8 years old.

The Little Lightning, a play on the Lightning mascot of current Lucas Co. Special Olympics teams, will have the opportunity to participate in sports such as bowling, swimming, cheerleading, track and field, and tennis.

Lucas County Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization operated by the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities as part of Special Olympics Ohio, which offers year-round sports and athletic competition for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Athletes participate locally during the regular season and strive for postseason berths in Special Olympics’ regional, state and national tournaments.

“The Little Lightning will be an awesome addition to our lineup of championship-winning Lucas County Lightning athletes and teams,” said Lucas DD Interim Superintendent Michele Myerholtz. “Sports are an important activity for many individuals we serve and we will continue to explore new opportunities to offer athletes of all ages.”

Athletes do not have to be served by Lucas DD to be part of its Special Olympics programs. For more information, visit LucasDD.org/Special-Olympics.

