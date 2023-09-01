13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness opens 14th Kindness Room

The Kindness Room will officially open on Sept. 6 at 10:22 a.m. at Monroe Catholic Elementary...
The Kindness Room will officially open on Sept. 6 at 10:22 a.m. at Monroe Catholic Elementary Schools, St. Mary Campus.(Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness is opening its 14th Kindness Room.

The Kindness Room will officially open on Sept. 6 at 10:22 a.m. at Monroe Catholic Elementary Schools, St. Mary Campus located at 151 N. Monroe St. in Monroe.

Organizers say Kindness Rooms are creative spaces where students, faculty, volunteers and the community can come together to create intentional acts of kindness.

The rooms are established by the Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness which was founded in memory of Luken Boyle. The mission of the campaign is to advocate and empower youth to find their voice and facilitate positive conversations with kindness to help those affected by bullying and cyberbullying.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Latest News

On Aug. 31 at 2:20 p.m., a 35-year-old man was driving a Jeep northeast on Broadway when a...
TPD: Man hospitalized after accelerating out of private drive, hitting another vehicle
The City says there will be no detour route established for this closure.
City of Toledo closes part of Lewis Ave. for sewer repair
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 on US 30 near State Route 235.
Two hospitalized in Orange Twp. rollover crash
The crash occurred around 6:19 p.m. on Friday.
Man hospitalized after being ejected from car following crash on Bennett and Laskey