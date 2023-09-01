Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness opens 14th Kindness Room

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness is opening its 14th Kindness Room.

The Kindness Room will officially open on Sept. 6 at 10:22 a.m. at Monroe Catholic Elementary Schools, St. Mary Campus located at 151 N. Monroe St. in Monroe.

Organizers say Kindness Rooms are creative spaces where students, faculty, volunteers and the community can come together to create intentional acts of kindness.

The rooms are established by the Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness which was founded in memory of Luken Boyle. The mission of the campaign is to advocate and empower youth to find their voice and facilitate positive conversations with kindness to help those affected by bullying and cyberbullying.

