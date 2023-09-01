13abc Marketplace
Man hospitalized after being ejected from car following crash on Bennett and Laskey

The crash occurred around 6:19 p.m. on Friday.
The crash occurred around 6:19 p.m. on Friday.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The intersection of Bennett and Laskey is shut down following a crash that sent at least one person to the hospital Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 6:19 p.m. Officials at the scene tell 13 Action News that two men were involved in the crash, each were driving a separate vehicle.

According to officials, one man was ejected from his truck and was taken to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition. The condition of the other man involved is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

