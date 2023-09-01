13abc Marketplace
Memphis basketball player convicted of assault in BGSU handshake line punch

BGSU Police are charging Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching Elissa Brett during the postgame handshake.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The attached video aired in March 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A basketball player who faced criminal charges after she was caught on camera punching a Bowling Green State University basketball player has been convicted of assault.

Former University of Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes was found guilty of assault Friday when she changed her previous not guilty plea to a no contest plea, court records show. She was charged back in March of this year after she was caught on camera punching BGSU’s Elissa Brett during the postgame handshake after the Falcon’s WNIT win against the Tigers.

The Senitel Tribute reports Shutes said she wanted to apologize to everyone around her for the incident.

The judge issued a $400 fine and placed her on two years of probation with the condition she completes anger management and does not commit other offenses.

BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching Elissa Brett during the postgame handshake.(The Blade, Kurt Steiss)

