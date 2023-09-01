13abc Marketplace
New computer aided dispatch system coming to Wood County

By JD Pooley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A new computer-aided dispatch system will be used soon in Wood County and officials say it will enable faster response times for first responders.

“Computer-aided dispatch, records management system and jail management system that affects all the first responders in Wood County, except for the little piece of Fostoria, the rest of the county all currently, all the fire departments, EMS, law enforcement, are all onboard to be on one system,” said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

Wasylyshyn said there are over 50 first responder entities in Wood County.

“When detectives want to look at someone of interest in one community, they’re probably committing crimes of interest in another community, they’ll be able to see those things,” said Wasylyshyn.

Perrysburg Township Fire Chief Tom Brice says all the surrounding first responders will now be able to communicate with one another.

“From my perspective, I think this is the biggest thing that’s been done for the betterment of public safety in Wood County since I’ve been a firefighter here and that’s been 30 plus years now,” said Brice. “This is gonna give our dispatchers and our officers, our incident commanders, better knowledge as to who’s available and who’s gonna be coming with what resources.”

In the end, it will save valuable time during an emergency.

“Right now, you know, our dispatcher, if we need an ambulance from Perrysburg city, they have to pick up the phone, call Perrysburg city, wait for them to answer, pass the information on tto Perrysburg city, they then to have to dispatch their units. It really slows things down,” said Brice. “Hopefully we’ll positively increase the lives that can be saved in Wood County.”

The new system came with a $3 million price tag which includes a combination of state money and American Rescue Plan funds.

“The commissioners really saw the merit to this and saw how this would positively affect everybody in Wood County,” said Brice.

