Northern Lakes League implements cash payment option before law goes into effect in October

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A change is being made to the cost of attendance at school events, specifically in the Northern Lakes League.

Ohio lawmakers passed a law stating that beginning on Oct. 1, all schools must have a cash option for those wanting to attend school-sponsored events.

“It was a tough discussion because we were caught off guard by it.” said Richard Browne, commissioner of the Northern Lakes League.

On July 4, Governor Mike DeWine signed a new state budget that requires all schools to have a cash option as a form of payment to attend school events. Although the law doesn’t take effect until October, schools within the Northern Lakes League have already begun offering cash options.

“We’ve been doing electronic ticketing for the last three years,” said Browne. “So really for us it was, how are we going to handle it, what are we going to offer to people that are coming to our games and what makes it convenient not only for them, but for us as well.”

13 Action News received complaints about cash ticket prices being more expensive than online ticket prices. So we went to find out why the cash option was more expensive.

“That adds more work hours, more work duties to people that I’m paying to help run these contests. So that added cost is going into what it takes to get the cash back at events.” said Chuck Jaco, athletic director at Perrysburg High School.

The cash-only rule does not apply to all events, according to Bowling Green’s athletic director Michele Wolf.

“It’s additionally frustrating that it is our understanding that this law does not apply to OHSAA tournament events, which we host,” said Wolf in an email to 13 Action News.

“We’re not doing anything different than anybody else is,” said Browne. “It’s just a change in the times so we’re just reacting to that.”

Browne told 13 Action News that online ticket prices are $8.55 after fees, and in-person cash prices are $10.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.