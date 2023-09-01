One dead after minivan goes off road, strikes pedestrian in Troy Township

TORY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after he was struck by a minivan that went off of a road in Troy Twp. Friday morning.

On Sept. 1, around 8:20 a.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a crash that took place at the intersection on State Route 583 and Bradner Road in Troy Twp.

According to WCSO, a 21-year-old female was driving a 2007 Chrysler minivan westbound on SR 582 when the vehicle went off the road to the right. The driver was able to get the vehicle back onto the road, but over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle.

The minivan then went off the road again and struck a pedestrian who was later identified as 78-year-old Raymond Froelich, of Luckey, Ohio.

WCSO says Troy Township EMS arrived on scene shortly after with WCSO and began performing life-saving measures on Froelich before he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The crash is currently under investigation.

