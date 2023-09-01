13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Parole denied: John Skelton will remain in prison until November 29, 2025

John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.]
John Skelton, [PHOTO: Michigan Department of Correction, 2021.](WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - John Skelton was denied parole during his most recent parole consideration. 

The parole board considered a potential early release for the father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago at the end of July.

That means he will complete his full sentence with the Michigan Department of Corrections on November 29, 2025.

Skelton has been up for parole for the past three years, and skipped his parole hearing in 2021 altogether.

He was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison back in 2011.

Skelton was the father of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton. Their mother is still holding out hope that they’ll be found.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Latest News

American Red Cross relief efforts WTVG 13abc
Tenants in Sandusky, Huron apartments displaced after flooding
Dan and Carl are exploring the squeaky-clean science of Ivory soap... well, "clean" unless you...
Imagine It! - Ivory Soap Science - Sept. 2nd, 2023
New details about the nearly 150 exotic animals removed from “Even Keel Exotics”
4 big cats taken from Even Keel Exotics relocated to MN, USDA trying to find homes for 100+ other animals
September 1st Weather Forecast