Parole denied: John Skelton will remain in prison until November 29, 2025

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - John Skelton was denied parole during his most recent parole consideration.

The parole board considered a potential early release for the father of three brothers who went missing in Morenci, Michigan a decade ago at the end of July.

That means he will complete his full sentence with the Michigan Department of Corrections on November 29, 2025.

Skelton has been up for parole for the past three years, and skipped his parole hearing in 2021 altogether.

He was convicted of unlawful imprisonment and sentenced to 10-15 years in prison back in 2011.

Skelton was the father of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton. Their mother is still holding out hope that they’ll be found.

