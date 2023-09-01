Personnel file of Sheriff Deputy caught on video kicking teen suspect released

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13 Action News has obtained the personnel file of the sheriff’s deputy who kicked a 17-year-old boy in the face during an arrest at Franklin Park Mall.

The Sheriff is now investigating if Lucas County Sheriff Deputy David Terry spit on the teen after he kicked him in the face. The incident was caught on cell phone video.

In a recent interview, the teen’s mother admits her son should have never had a gun, but she says spitting on him is assault.

“I’m disgusted. I’m disgusted,” said Dawn Wilder, the mother of the 17-year-old.

Cell phone video was turned in to the Sheriff’s office showing deputies arresting the teenager outside Franklin Park Mall. Police say the teen threatened a woman and her son with gun.

During the arrest, Deputy David Terry is seen on this video kicking the teen in the face.

13 Action News reviewed the deputy’s personnel file and his work evaluation for this year appears to be excellent except for a few areas. According to the evaluation, he needs improvement in handling stressful situations with tact.

The file also states Deputy Terry also needs to improve on demonstrating a pleasant and calm personality when dealing with the public and employees.

His supervisor noted that Deputy Terry should remember all incidents that can be perceived as use of force needs to have a report attached to ensure your facts of the incidents are on paper.

Sheriff administrators have not said if Deputy Terry wrote an excessive use of force report when he kicked the teen in the face.

The boy’s mother says she is angry.

“What about this grown man that supposed to keep us and protect and serve,” said Wilder. “He’s a child, however you want to look at it. He’s a child.”

The deputy has been temporarily reassigned pending the outcome of an internal investigation

