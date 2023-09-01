13abc Marketplace
Sandusky Co. Public Health announces 2023 seasonal flu clinics

SCPH says to remember that while the vaccine cannot prevent all cases of the flu, it is still the most effective way to prevent infection.
SCPH says to remember that while the vaccine cannot prevent all cases of the flu, it is still the most effective way to prevent infection.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky County Public Health has announced its 2023 season flu clinics.

The clinics will be held on Oct. 2, Oct. 16, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. Each clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sandusky County Public Health located at 2000 Countryside Drive in Fremont.

SCPH says everyone six months of age or older should get a flu vaccine every season. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from the flu including older adults, pregnant woman, young children and those with chronic medical conditions.

According to SCPH, this year, a high-dose flu vaccine for those ages 65 years and older will be available in limited quantities. SCPH accepts Medicare, Medicaid and some private insurances including Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medical Mutual, Paramount, Summa Care, Aetna, Health Scope, United Health Care and Cigna.

Sandusky County residents are welcome to attend any of the clinics with no appointment needed.

SCPH says to remember that while the vaccine cannot prevent all cases of the flu, it is still the most effective way to prevent infection. It also takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in the body.

For more information, or to get updated information about the flu locally throughout the season, click here.

