Secret speakeasy at Sauder Village is drawing big crowds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sauder Village is full of family fun, from the historic village to seeing farm animals and plenty of interactive activities. There’s also a fun spot for those over the age of 21.

Taking a trip to Sauder Village in Archbold Is like taking a trip back in time.

“Sauder Village is Ohio’s largest living history destination,” said Jeanette Smith, director of sales and marketing at Sauder Village. “It’s a walk through time from 1803 to the 1920s.”

Sauder Village highlights our region’s rich history by showcasing homes and businesses as well as many of the animals used to help the early settlers.

“We have a 1920s Main Street,” said Smith. “It has things like a bank, a jewelry store, a hardware store, a soda fountain and a theater.

There’s also a hidden speakeasy which is a big draw.

“Most often, when you think of that time, you think of the roaring 20s,” said Sheri Friesner, director of historic operations at Sauder Village. “We like to say we’re showcasing the rural 20s, and we threw a speakeasy in.”

Speakeasies are hidden drinking spots that were found all over the country during prohibition, a time when alcohol was illegal.

“In theory, it was a secret space, but most of the time, local law enforcement knew about it and probably participated in them,” said Friesner. “They had to have a special code, know the password or knock.”

The Broken Barrel Speakeasy was a new way to get an untapped audience to experience Sauder Village and there are several options when it comes to enjoying the space.

“The prohibition experience is limited to 12 people each round. You get to try a flight of bourbon, hear the history of prohibition and hear about the crime gangs in Toledo and Detroit,” said Friesner. “We also have our after hour speakeasy events that are one Thursday a month where we have local music, and there’s a secret wall that comes down for more space. They are both very popular.”

Smith says there are plenty of ways to combine all the activities at Sauder into an overnight or weekend getaway.

“We have a country getaway package that offers meals at the barn restaurant and a stay at the hotel and tickets to the Historic Village,” said Smith.

She adds there are also special experience packages for people staying at the campground and some say you can’t beat the view.

“We have a lake for fishing at the campground,” said Smith. “You can come out and enjoy that and have the Historic Village as your front yard while camping.”

People even dress up in costumes from the roaring 20s, like flapper dresses, when they visit the speakeasy. There’s also a special gathering at the speakeasy at Christmas time called Making Spirits Bright which will involve the theater and the speakeasy. Many of the events at the speakeasy sell out.

The Historic Village at Sauder is open Wednesday through Saturday now through late October.

