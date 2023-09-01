September 1st Weather Forecast

13abc Marketplace
Sunny, Dry, & Warmer Holiday Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a high around 80. A few high clouds are possible late Saturday, otherwise it will be sunny with a high in the middle to upper 80s. The low 90s return on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. More sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs approaching the middle 90s in spots. Wednesday is expected to be in the low 90s with a mostly sunny sky. There is a slim chance of a shower on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

