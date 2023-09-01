TARTA services to run on holiday schedule on Labor Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fixed-route, TARPS and TARTA Flex on-demand services from the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority will be operating on a holiday schedule in observance of Labor Day on Sept. 4.

All TARTA and TARPS paratransit vehicles on Labor Day will run from 6:30 a.m. to 8:21 p.m. TARTA Flex rides will be available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

TARTA information operators will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 419-243-7433 and the TARPS and Flex reservation line will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 419-382-9901.

TARTA’s downtown Transit Hub, located at 612 N. Huron St., will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. but TARTA’s administrative offices will be closed on Labor Day.

All services will resume normal hours of operation on Sept. 5.

