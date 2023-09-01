Tenants in Sandusky, Huron apartments displaced after flooding

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Tenants of four separate apartment buildings, adding up to 65 total units, are out of their homes. That’s after storms last week caused flooding and the lower level apartments were condemned.

So many people have no place to stay, the North Central Chapter of the American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Jerusalem Baptist Church on Shelby Street in Sandusky. Right away, volunteers say they had two families stop in and sign up to stay the night.

Those tenants were in four apartment buildings in different areas of Sandusky and Huron. All of the buildings are run by Monarch Investment and Management Group. The landlord, along with other agencies, helped pay for hotel rooms for nearly one week. However, those with the Red Cross say the money ran out.

“The property managements that were marking the units as condemned throughout the city, they paid for their hotels up until a few days ago. So, then, we, working with the community partners and the local Emergency Management Agency, and we decided it would be a best benefit to go ahead and open up a shelter,” explained Lora Taylor with the American Red Cross.

At Crossings at Remington and Foxborough Commons, doors are propped open and fans are running to try to dry out the lower levels. Signs stating the apartments are “condemned and unsafe” are taped to the entrances of the apartments.

13 Action News has reached out to Monarch Investment and Management for a comment. We will let you know when we receive a reply.

