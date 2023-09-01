“Tire guy” uses abandoned house as dumping ground

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may remember a story we have been keeping you updated on regarding a lot in east Toledo that was overflowing with tires. Some residents contacted 13 Action News saying that lot wasn’t the only place the tires were being dumped.

Candice Kirchner has lived in east Toledo for 16 years and she watched a house be neglected for years, and it keeps getting worse.

“He’s been piling and accumulating tires in his front yard, side yard and has now spilled into these abandoned properties now down here at the end of his street.” said Kirchner.

She tried everything including calling police, reaching out to government officials, installing cameras and contacting the Health Department, but nobody is listening.

“He at one point literally kicked out basement windows and shoving them in the basement,” said Kirchner.

The abandoned home has become a dumping ground not only for tires, but for other things, too.

“From furniture to, you know, everything,” said Kirchner. “They just decide they don’t want something, they take it down here.”

Kirchner says as a tax paying citizen, she feels the City needs to step it up and do something about the mess.

“They want to keep collecting and taking from us, but don’t want to give us any sort of services,” said Kirchner.

