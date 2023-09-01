13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

“Tire guy” uses abandoned house as dumping ground

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may remember a story we have been keeping you updated on regarding a lot in east Toledo that was overflowing with tires. Some residents contacted 13 Action News saying that lot wasn’t the only place the tires were being dumped.

Candice Kirchner has lived in east Toledo for 16 years and she watched a house be neglected for years, and it keeps getting worse.

“He’s been piling and accumulating tires in his front yard, side yard and has now spilled into these abandoned properties now down here at the end of his street.” said Kirchner.

She tried everything including calling police, reaching out to government officials, installing cameras and contacting the Health Department, but nobody is listening.

“He at one point literally kicked out basement windows and shoving them in the basement,” said Kirchner.

The abandoned home has become a dumping ground not only for tires, but for other things, too.

“From furniture to, you know, everything,” said Kirchner. “They just decide they don’t want something, they take it down here.”

Kirchner says as a tax paying citizen, she feels the City needs to step it up and do something about the mess.

“They want to keep collecting and taking from us, but don’t want to give us any sort of services,” said Kirchner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado hits mobile home community in Monroe Co.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Thursday night storms
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Fatal crash involving University of Toledo Police cruiser shuts down Douglas Rd near campus
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Police find body of woman strangled in Toledo home
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
6-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in Toledo
Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year

Latest News

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 on US 30 near State Route 235.
Two hospitalized in Orange Twp. rollover crash
The crash occurred around 6:19 p.m. on Friday.
Man hospitalized after being ejected from car following crash on Bennett and Laskey
Ohio lawmakers passed a law stating that beginning on Oct. 1, all schools must have a cash...
Northern Lakes League implements cash payment option before law goes into effect in October
Ohio lawmakers passed a law stating that beginning on Oct. 1, all schools must have a cash...
Northern Lakes League implements cash payment option before law goes into effect in October
Lucas County Sheriff's Office
Personnel file of Sheriff Deputy caught on video kicking teen suspect released