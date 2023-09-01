TPD: Man hospitalized after accelerating out of private drive, hitting another vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man has been hospitalized after he pulled out of a private drive and crashed into a car Thursday afternoon.

According to Toledo Police, on Aug. 31 at 2:20 p.m., a 35-year-old man was driving a Jeep northeast on Broadway when a 55-year-old man was pulling out of a private drive. The 55-year-old accelerated and struck the rear end of the Jeep.

Police say the two occupants of the Jeep sustained no injuries but the 55-year-old suffered broken bones and possibly life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation.

