Two hospitalized in Orange Twp. rollover crash

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized after a rollover crash in Orange Township Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Highway State Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 on US 30 near State Route 235.

OSHP says a 76-year-old man from Alexandria, Virginia was driving westbound on US 30 in the right lane through a construction zone when his vehicle drifted into the left lane and stuck two construction barrels.

The vehicle then went off the right side of the road and overturned several times.

The 76-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and a 16-year-old passenger, also from Alexandria, Virginia, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to an area hospital.

OSHP says both occupants were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

