2 dead after carjacking in Monroe Saturday afternoon, suspects at large

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials with the Monroe Police Department say they are actively investigating a carjacking incident that killed two people Saturday afternoon.

Officers say the carjacking happened around 3:30 p.m. and they responded to the report at the Highlander Market on E Front Street. They say upon arriving at the scene, two victims were discovered and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital and later died. The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police are searching for two suspects on the loose, who are considered to be armed and dangerous. Photographs of the suspects are pictured below, as well as the blue Ford F150 police say they stole.

Monroe Police say they are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed any suspicious activity in the vicinity, or possess information relevant to this case to contact central dispatch at 734.243.7070 or 734.243.7518. They say officers are working to identify and apprehend the suspect responsible and are asking for the public’s help with any information that can aid in this investigation.

Monroe Police say they will continue to update the public as the investigation progresses.

2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large (MPD)

