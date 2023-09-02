13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

2 dead after carjacking in Monroe Saturday afternoon, suspects at large

Police are searching for two suspects on the loose, who are considered to be armed and dangerous. Photographs of the suspects are pictured below, as well as the
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials with the Monroe Police Department say they are actively investigating a carjacking incident that killed two people Saturday afternoon.

Officers say the carjacking happened around 3:30 p.m. and they responded to the report at the Highlander Market on E Front Street. They say upon arriving at the scene, two victims were discovered and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital and later died. The identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police are searching for two suspects on the loose, who are considered to be armed and dangerous. Photographs of the suspects are pictured below, as well as the blue Ford F150 police say they stole.

Monroe Police say they are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed any suspicious activity in the vicinity, or possess information relevant to this case to contact central dispatch at 734.243.7070 or 734.243.7518. They say officers are working to identify and apprehend the suspect responsible and are asking for the public’s help with any information that can aid in this investigation.

Monroe Police say they will continue to update the public as the investigation progresses.

2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large
2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large(MPD)
2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large
2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large(MPD)
2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large
2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large(MPD)
2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large
2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large(MPD)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
File photo of police tape.
Man shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in Toledo
The goal of the functional check flight is to push the aircraft to its limit.
180th confirms sonic boom occurred during functional check flight Thursday
Officials with the Ashland County Bomb Squad say they collected approximately 15 ‘extremely...
Bomb squad recovers 15 ‘extremely old’ explosives from northern Ohio residence Saturday

Latest News

2 dead after carjacking in Monroe, suspects at large
2 dead after carjacking in Monroe Saturday afternoon, suspects at large
The Oregon Police Division announced a change in the traffic pattern on Coy Road coming Tuesday...
Pipeline replacement prompts changes to traffic patterns in Oregon
A teenager in Toledo was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. terminates firefighter after investigation into alleged child pornography