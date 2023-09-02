9/2: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast
Lots of sunshine and building heat, though dry for Labor Day Weekend
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We continue to see lots of sun with mostly clear skies. Temperatures climb back into the upper-80s and they continue to rise into the low-90s tomorrow. Humidity doesn’t climb until Tuesday, where it will be hot and humid. Rainy relief doesn’t arrive until Thursday, our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms.
