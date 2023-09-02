13abc Marketplace
9/2: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

Lots of sunshine and building heat, though dry for Labor Day Weekend
We are warming up into the holiday weekend. Temperatures climb into the 90s tomorrow, and the heat sticks around through the work week.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We continue to see lots of sun with mostly clear skies. Temperatures climb back into the upper-80s and they continue to rise into the low-90s tomorrow. Humidity doesn’t climb until Tuesday, where it will be hot and humid. Rainy relief doesn’t arrive until Thursday, our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms.

