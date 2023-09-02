Central Catholic honors World War II veteran during football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Central Catholic High School honored one of their own during a Friday night football game.

Harold Hoffman, who served in World War II, was recognized during a special ceremony during halftime at the game against Detroit Catholic Central.

Hoffman is no stranger to the Fighting Irish. He served at masses and worked behind the scenes for theater productions before he graduated from the school in 1943.

“I can’t believe it. I just never expected anything,” said Hoffman.

However, shortly after graduation, Hoffman’s trajectory changed. He was drafted to serve in World War II just one semester into college.

“Harold was someone who was drafted into the navy and got to serve in very difficult times. He’s a blessing to have here,” said Social Studies Teacher Hank Wetzel.

Once he was drafted, Hoffman served aboard a ship that went to Pearl Harbor. On the way, his ship was caught in a storm, damaging the water-tight doors. Instead of going on to Okinawa, Hoffman’s ship went into dry dock in Hawaii.

“I just can’t explain in my own mind what is happening. I never expected to be here,” Hoffman told 13 Action News when asked about being honored at the game.

This is the second time Central Catholic has recognized a veteran during half-time. Wetzel said honoring the heroes who put their lives on the line is something they can’t do enough.

“Our veterans are people who sacrifice for us to have our freedoms that we get to enjoy on a daily basis. This is a great way for our kids to see the faces and hear the voices of the individuals who took part in that history,” said Wetzel.

As for Hoffman, he still lives in Toledo. When asked if he still supports the Fighting Irish:

“You bet, you bet,” Hoffman said with a smile.

