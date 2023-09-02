13abc Marketplace
Pipeline replacement prompts changes to traffic patterns in Oregon

One lane traffic pattern on Coy Road begins Tuesday
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Oregon Police Division announced a change in the traffic pattern on Coy Road coming Tuesday to allow for a section of an existing pipeline to be replaced.

Officials say beginning Tuesday Coy Road, between Brown Road and Pickle Road, will be down to one lane of traffic. Oregon Police Division says motorists should expect delays for a little over a month, especially during peak hours as traffic will be maintained by using a temporary traffic signal.

Buckeye Pipeline is replacing an existing section of the pipeline in the area and deemed the lane closure necessary for the completion of the project.

The project is expected to be completed no later than Friday, October 6.

Central Catholic honors World War II veteran