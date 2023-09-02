13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Springfield Twp. terminates firefighter after investigation into alleged child pornography

By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local firefighter and paramedic was terminated by Springfield Township Fire and EMS, following an internal investigation into his alleged receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Jeremy Dean Chesser, of Maumee, was arrested Wednesday morning after federal authorities say he admitted to committing sexual acts against minors and possessed “hundreds if not 1,000 images” of child pornography.

Springfield Township Fire and EMS initially placed Chesser on unpaid administrative leave, per the department’s policies, and conducted an internal investigation into the allegations. The department says due to the nature of the allegations and it being an ongoing criminal investigation, they will not provide any further statements regarding the employment and/or termination of Chesser.

Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
File photo of police tape.
Man shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in Toledo
The goal of the functional check flight is to push the aircraft to its limit.
180th confirms sonic boom occurred during functional check flight Thursday
Officials with the Ashland County Bomb Squad say they collected approximately 15 ‘extremely...
Bomb squad recovers 15 ‘extremely old’ explosives from northern Ohio residence Saturday

Latest News

Harold Hoffman, who served in World War II, was recognized during a special ceremony during...
Central Catholic honors World War II veteran during football game
Central Catholic honors World War II veteran
Police release body cam and 911 call
TPD releases body cam, 911 call of man arrested with a gun outside high school football game
Officials at the scene tell 13 Action News that two men were involved in the crash, each were...
Man hospitalized after being ejected from car following crash on Bennett and Laskey