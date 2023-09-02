Springfield Twp. terminates firefighter after investigation into alleged child pornography

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local firefighter and paramedic was terminated by Springfield Township Fire and EMS, following an internal investigation into his alleged receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Jeremy Dean Chesser, of Maumee, was arrested Wednesday morning after federal authorities say he admitted to committing sexual acts against minors and possessed “hundreds if not 1,000 images” of child pornography.

Springfield Township Fire and EMS initially placed Chesser on unpaid administrative leave, per the department’s policies, and conducted an internal investigation into the allegations. The department says due to the nature of the allegations and it being an ongoing criminal investigation, they will not provide any further statements regarding the employment and/or termination of Chesser.

Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description. (Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

