13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

A teenager in Toledo was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police...
A teenager in Toledo was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department.(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager in Toledo was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department.

TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old, Jaelynn Poturalski, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Poturalski was transported to the hospital and later died.

TPD officers say the suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested at the scene, booked into the Juvenile Justice Center and charged with Murder.

Officials with TPD ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (419) 255-1111.

This marks 25 homicides in the Toledo area in 2023, with it being the sixth homicide in a month-long span. The victim was treated on scene, transported to a nearby hospital and later died from her injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
File photo of police tape.
Man shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in Toledo
The goal of the functional check flight is to push the aircraft to its limit.
180th confirms sonic boom occurred during functional check flight Thursday
Officials with the Ashland County Bomb Squad say they collected approximately 15 ‘extremely...
Bomb squad recovers 15 ‘extremely old’ explosives from northern Ohio residence Saturday

Latest News

The Oregon Police Division announced a change in the traffic pattern on Coy Road coming Tuesday...
Pipeline replacement prompts changes to traffic patterns in Oregon
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. terminates firefighter after investigation into alleged child pornography
Harold Hoffman, who served in World War II, was recognized during a special ceremony during...
Central Catholic honors World War II veteran during football game
Central Catholic honors World War II veteran