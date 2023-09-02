Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager in Toledo was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department.

TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old, Jaelynn Poturalski, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Poturalski was transported to the hospital and later died.

TPD officers say the suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested at the scene, booked into the Juvenile Justice Center and charged with Murder.

Officials with TPD ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at (419) 255-1111.

This marks 25 homicides in the Toledo area in 2023, with it being the sixth homicide in a month-long span. The victim was treated on scene, transported to a nearby hospital and later died from her injuries.

