13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPD releases body cam, 911 call of man arrested with a gun outside high school football game

By Carli Petrus
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police recently released body cam footage and the 911 call, which led to the arrest of a man carrying a gun in a high school parking lot last Friday. They say it all took place as a football game was happening inside Woodward High School’s stadium.

Officer Prince Flores says it was the teamwork between the community and police that saved many people from a potentially dangerous situation.

“It’s just a prime example of somebody seeing something and saying something,” said Flores.

The woman who got a hold of dispatch could tell police what the men looked like, ultimately leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Amonte Thompson-Riccardi. He is being charged with Illegal Conveyance of a Firearm onto School Grounds.

Flores says the protocols they already have in place for local football games were also a big help.

“Us having the resource officer there as a projecting officer there for security, that just adds to it,” said Flores. “I was actually the school resource officer for Washington Local, and I was working that night when that shooting occurred last year, and when you look at that one of the biggest things is you want to make sure you’re aware.”

This time, a scary situation turned out okay. Police say we all must continue to be vigilant. You can watch the body cam footage in full below.

Officer Prince Flores says it was the teamwork between the community and police that saved many people from a potentially dangerous situation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunbeam closing Calphalon plant at the end of the year (Google)
Calphalon in Perrysburg closing at the end of the year
Local firefighter arrested, accused of sexual abuse of minors would work for a description.
Springfield Twp. firefighter arrested on child pornography charges
File photo of police tape.
Man shot while sitting in his car Tuesday night in Toledo
The goal of the functional check flight is to push the aircraft to its limit.
180th confirms sonic boom occurred during functional check flight Thursday
Officials with the Ashland County Bomb Squad say they collected approximately 15 ‘extremely...
Bomb squad recovers 15 ‘extremely old’ explosives from northern Ohio residence Saturday

Latest News

Harold Hoffman, who served in World War II, was recognized during a special ceremony during...
Central Catholic honors World War II veteran during football game
Central Catholic honors World War II veteran
Officials at the scene tell 13 Action News that two men were involved in the crash, each were...
Man hospitalized after being ejected from car following crash on Bennett and Laskey
Mostly sunny skies carry through the weekend, and temperatures warm up to the mid-90s come...
9/2: Erin's Saturday Morning Forecast