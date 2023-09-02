TPD releases body cam, 911 call of man arrested with a gun outside high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police recently released body cam footage and the 911 call, which led to the arrest of a man carrying a gun in a high school parking lot last Friday. They say it all took place as a football game was happening inside Woodward High School’s stadium.

Officer Prince Flores says it was the teamwork between the community and police that saved many people from a potentially dangerous situation.

“It’s just a prime example of somebody seeing something and saying something,” said Flores.

The woman who got a hold of dispatch could tell police what the men looked like, ultimately leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Amonte Thompson-Riccardi. He is being charged with Illegal Conveyance of a Firearm onto School Grounds.

Flores says the protocols they already have in place for local football games were also a big help.

“Us having the resource officer there as a projecting officer there for security, that just adds to it,” said Flores. “I was actually the school resource officer for Washington Local, and I was working that night when that shooting occurred last year, and when you look at that one of the biggest things is you want to make sure you’re aware.”

This time, a scary situation turned out okay. Police say we all must continue to be vigilant. You can watch the body cam footage in full below.

