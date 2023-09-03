13 Action News’ Weekend in Review

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A search for two suspects wanted for a deadly carjacking in Monroe, Mich. ended with a police pursuit and an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County, Ohio Saturday.

Officers with the Monroe Police Department sought the public’s help in finding 44-year-old Ronnie Oliver and 29-year-old Stephen Jones for a carjacking that turned deadly in Monroe. OSHP officers say they arrested the suspects after they failed to stop for officers, initiating a police pursuit on Interstate 75, where the suspects shot at the pursuing officers multiple times. After exiting the interstate to State Route 15, officers say the vehicle was approaching Township Road 240 when it went off the side of the roadway and got stuck in a ditch.