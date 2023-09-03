13 Action News’ Weekend in Review
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
- Deadly carjacking suspects arrested after police pursuit, officer-involved shooting
- MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A search for two suspects wanted for a deadly carjacking in Monroe, Mich. ended with a police pursuit and an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County, Ohio Saturday.
- Officers with the Monroe Police Department sought the public’s help in finding 44-year-old Ronnie Oliver and 29-year-old Stephen Jones for a carjacking that turned deadly in Monroe. OSHP officers say they arrested the suspects after they failed to stop for officers, initiating a police pursuit on Interstate 75, where the suspects shot at the pursuing officers multiple times. After exiting the interstate to State Route 15, officers say the vehicle was approaching Township Road 240 when it went off the side of the roadway and got stuck in a ditch.
- OSHP reported the suspects initially refused troopers’ verbal orders but eventually exited the vehicle and were taken into custody. Both suspects were taken to the hospital and Oliver, the passenger of the vehicle, was medically cleared and booked into the Hancock County Justice Center. Jones, the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital. No further details on his condition were given at this time.
- Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager in Toledo was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department.
- TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old, Jaelynn Poturalski, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Poturalski was treated on scene, then transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
- TPD officers say the suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile was arrested at the scene, booked into the Juvenile Justice Center and charged with Murder.
- Springfield Twp. terminates firefighter after investigation into alleged child pornography
- MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local firefighter and paramedic was terminated by Springfield Township Fire and EMS, following an internal investigation into his alleged receipt and distribution of child pornography.
- Jeremy Dean Chesser, of Maumee, was arrested Wednesday morning after federal authorities say he admitted to committing sexual acts against minors and possessed “hundreds if not 1,000 images” of child pornography.
- Springfield Township Fire and EMS initially placed Chesser on unpaid administrative leave, per the department’s policies, and conducted an internal investigation into the allegations. The department says due to the nature of the allegations and it being an ongoing criminal investigation, they will not provide any further statements regarding the employment and/or termination of Chesser.
- TPD releases body cam, 911 call of man arrested with a gun outside high school football game
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police recently released body cam footage and the 911 call, which led to the arrest of a man carrying a gun in a high school parking lot last Friday. They say it all took place as a football game was happening inside Woodward High School’s stadium.
- Officer Prince Flores says it was the teamwork between the community and police that saved many people from a potentially dangerous situation.
- “It’s just a prime example of somebody seeing something and saying something,” said Flores.
- The woman who got a hold of dispatch could tell police what the men looked like, ultimately leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Amonte Thompson-Riccardi. He is being charged with Illegal Conveyance of a Firearm onto School Grounds.
- One dead in Findlay house fire Sunday morning
- FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man died in a house fire in Findlay Sunday morning, according to the Findlay Fire Department.
- Emergency responders with the department say they arrived at the home on the 200 block of Clifton Avenue to find ‘significant fire conditions’ around 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning. They say the fire was coming out of the home’s roof and it took until 5:45 a.m. to get the fire under control.
- During operations, responders on the scene say they found one adult man dead in the home. His identity has not been released at this time. The Findlay Fire Department says they then contacted to State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in the investigation.
- Investigators say there was no indication of suspicious activity, though the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Other Headlines
- Fire on Bradner Road engulfs home, leaves two firefighters with minor injuries
- TPD: Man arrested for shooting woman at Toledo bar
- Pipeline replacement prompts changes to traffic patterns in Oregon
- ‘Plein Air in the Park’ event at for artists set for October
- Central Catholic honors World War II veteran during football game
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.