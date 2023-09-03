9/2: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and nice with lows in the mid-60s. SUNDAY: Sunny with a few high clouds. It’ll also be hot and more humid with highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid-90s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and muggy with lows around 70. LABOR DAY: Sunny, very hot, and humid Monday with highs in mid-90s but feeling like the upper 90s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid Tuesday with highs again in the mid-90s, feeling like the upper 90s. A stray t-storm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Partly sunny and still hot Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. A few t-storms from the afternoon into Wednesday night, and some may be strong. A mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday with a lingering shower possible and highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny for Friday & Saturday and more comfortable with highs in the low 80s both days.

