9/2: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

4 days of big heat ahead, then some storms arrive mid-next week.
9/2: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and nice with lows in the mid-60s. SUNDAY: Sunny with a few high clouds. It’ll also be hot and more humid with highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid-90s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear and muggy with lows around 70. LABOR DAY: Sunny, very hot, and humid Monday with highs in mid-90s but feeling like the upper 90s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny, very hot, and humid Tuesday with highs again in the mid-90s, feeling like the upper 90s. A stray t-storm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Partly sunny and still hot Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. A few t-storms from the afternoon into Wednesday night, and some may be strong. A mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday with a lingering shower possible and highs in the mid-80s. Mostly sunny for Friday & Saturday and more comfortable with highs in the low 80s both days.

We are warming up into the holiday weekend. Temperatures climb into the 90s tomorrow, and the...
We are warming up into the holiday weekend. Temperatures climb into the 90s tomorrow, and the...
