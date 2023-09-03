9/3: Erin’s Sunday Morning Forecast

Today is the first of four days with air temperatures likely to surpass 90 degrees in some areas. Humidity works to make these temperatures feel more uncomfortable. Lots of sunshine with little cloud cover will provide little relief to the heat. We have a breeze out of the southwest pumping in hot, moist air from the central United States.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms appear from heavier cloud cover on Tuesday afternoon, but the greatest chance for thunderstorms comes in with the cold front on Wednesday. Once we get through the midweek, we look forward to a cooler, more comfortable weekend.

