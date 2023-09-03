13abc Marketplace
Crews working to extinguish residential fire on Bradner Road

By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - First responder crews responded to the scene of an active structure fire on Bradner Road Sunday and are working to gain control of the fire.

Crews responded to the scene around 12 p.m. Sunday, where a residential structure fire was actively burning.

13 Action News’ Reporter Brenna Nye is on the scene working to gather details as the situation progresses. Check back for the latest developments.

A structure fire at a residential address on Bradner Road.
A structure fire at a residential address on Bradner Road.(wtvg)

