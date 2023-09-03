13abc Marketplace
One dead in Findlay structure fire Sunday morning

Fatal Fire
Fatal Fire(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man died in a house fire in Findlay Sunday morning, according to the Findlay Fire Department.

Emergency responders with the department say they arrived at the home on the 200 block of Clifton Avenue to find ‘significant fire conditions’ around 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning. They say the fire was coming out of the home’s roof and it took until 5:45 a.m. to get the fire under control.

During operations, responders on the scene say they found one adult male victim deceased in the home. Their identity has not been released at this time. The Findlay Fire Department says they then contacted to State Fire Marshal’s Office to assist in the investigation.

Investigators say there was no indication of suspicious activity, though the investigation is ongoing at this time.

1 dead, 1 injured in Monroe Carjacking