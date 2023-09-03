‘Plein Air in the Park’ event at for artists set for October

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Anthony Wayne Are Arts Commission is hosting a free event for artists to capture the autumn scenes this October at Oak Openings Metropark.

Organizers are inviting all fellow artists to join them for ‘Plein Air in the Park” scheduled for Oct. 20 and 21. They say the event will give artists a chance to enjoy the autumn scenes, meet with fellow artists and enjoy a soup lunch that will be provided. There is no cost to participate.

Those interested can meet organizers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. one or both days at the check-in location. Organizers will be awaiting participants with a welcome packet at the Cannaley Treehouse Village located at 3520 Waterville Swanton Rd.

Organizers do request that artists register in advance by messaging their name and contact information to backtothestart1430@hotmail.com or to 419-290-6140 by Oct. 10.

