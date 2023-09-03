13abc Marketplace
TPD: Man arrested for shooting woman on Kenwood Blvd.

Everett Taylor faces two felonious assault charges.
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department say they arrested a man for allegedly shooting a woman inside an apartment on Kenwood Boulevard.

TPD officers arrested 66-year-old Everett Taylor for allegedly shooting a woman overnight Sunday. Officers say around 12:30 a.m., Taylor shot a woman in the arm with a firearm.

They reported the woman was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries she sustained.

Taylor currently faces two charges of felonious assault with a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

