Early week heat, midweek storms, then a late-week cooldown.
9/3: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TONIGHT: A few clouds and muggy with lows around 70. LABOR DAY: Mainly sunny, very hot, and humid with highs in the low to mid-90s, but it’ll feel like the upper 90s. MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and humid with lows again around 70. TUESDAY: Still hot and humid with highs in the low 90s, but again feeling like the mid to upper 90s. Also, partly sunny with an isolated storm possible in the afternoon and evening. EXTENDED: Still hot and humid Wednesday with highs near 90. A few storms are likely from Wednesday into Wednesday night, and some may be strong. Partly sunny and not as warm Thursday, highs in the low 80s. A shower or storm is possible. Cooler for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny and nice next weekend with highs in the upper 70s both days.

