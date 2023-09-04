13abc Marketplace
9/4: Erin’s Labor Day Forecast

Hot and muggy Labor Day into Tuesday; thunderstorms return mid-week
The heat and humidity continue today and tomorrow, but some midweek thunderstorms bring relief for the weekend.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The heat and humidity are in full-force for Labor Day as air temperatures and heat indexes reach the low to mid-90s. The UV index sits at 7 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and we’ve got a southwesterly breeze that are making waves a bit choppy on Lake Erie. This trend extends into tomorrow, with a chance for thunderstorms arrives with a lifting warm front in the evening. The greatest chance for thunderstorms arrive Wednesday afternoon, some of which could be locally strong with gusty winds and small-sized hail. The weekend ahead is looking much cooler and more comfortable.

