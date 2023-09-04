13abc Marketplace
9/4/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

By Jay Berschback
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: Clear and muggy, lows near 70. TUESDAY: Hot and humid, partly cloudy with a chance of a few PM showers and storms, highs in the lower 90s with a heat index in the mid 90s. WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid, chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening, highs in the upper 80s. THURSDAY: Not as hot, chance of showers, highs near 80.

