Bodies of two adults and two children found in Seattle house after fire and reported shooting

Two adults and two children are dead after an early morning shooting and house fire in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. (KOMO, SEATTLE FD, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Detectives in Seattle were investigating the deaths of two adults and two children whose bodies were found following a reported shooting and house fire.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in a residential area of the city Saturday morning found the house engulfed in flames and its doors barricaded closed, the Seattle Police Department said.

Nearby residents were evacuated, and firefighters extinguished the blaze before finding the victims’ bodies inside the house. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

An 11-year-old girl escaped from the fire with minor injuries and was treated by emergency personnel.

