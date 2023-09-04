Labor Day, just another day at the office for 4-H members

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - It may be Labor Day across the country, where most are enjoying a day off from work. Not the case at the Fulton County Fair in Wauseon where 4-H members are working hard keeping their animals fed and watered as temperatures spike into the 90s.

“Quite a bit, especially when it gets hot out, like I just filled it last night and it was about empty this morning, the five-gallon bucket, so they drink quite a bit,” Caleb Wanemacher, a member of Countryside Clovers, 4-H club said, while filling a bucket of water outside the cattle barn for his 500-pound dairy feeder calf.

Water and fans were at a premium Monday morning.

“It’s been hot the past couple of days, really, I had to take them out and cool them down a couple of times, spray them off, walk them around and whatnot,” Wanemacher said. “Fans are a must-have because it’s so hot, but we go out a couple times a day and walk them around and get them stretched out whatnot, then we also sprayed them off a couple of times, get them cooled down and whatnot.”

Just across the barn, Chase Moats, who’s in his final year of 4-H had to keep his 1,500-pound dairy steer cool throughout the day and week.

“Make sure they keep moving, stay stretched, then we, depends on how hot it is, we’ll water them and then we’ll get them out and put them in a corral and let them run a little bit,” said Moats while washing down his steer just outside of the cattle barn.

11-year-old Bailey Leininger, a member of Delta Country Gals and Guys, 4-H club, isn’t worried about the heat, she’s worried about her 500-pound dairy feeder getting loose.

“This one over here, this is my sister’s calf, and she gets away a lot, but like holding a big animal like this, sometimes they’re loveable sometimes they don’t want to be touched,” Leininger said.

Wanemacher says, with animals, there’s always work to be done.

“You gotta wash them before show, and you always got to check them twice a day, so you’re here quite a bit, and when it’s hot out you gotta check them even more, make sure they’re doing well,” Wanemacher said.

The fair continues its run through Thursday.

